VDH reports first presumed case of monkeypox in Central Region

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced its first presumed case of monkeypox in the central region.

The new case brings the total number of cases to 40.

VDH said this case involves a man who recently traveled out of the state and is currently in isolation.

The local health district will continue to monitor close contacts.

Although there is no approved treatment in the US for monkeypox, there are some treatment options.

“As with many viral illnesses, treatment mainly involves supportive care and relief of symptoms. For patients who have severe illness or are at high risk of developing severe illness, treatments can be accessed through the federal government with VDH coordination. Two vaccines are also available through the federal government as postexposure prophylaxis for people who had close contact with a person with monkeypox and are at highest risk of exposure,” VDH said.

