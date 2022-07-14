Waynesboro PD arrests man on multiple alleged felony and misdemeanor charges

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Travon Antonio Dunston on multiple alleged felony and misdemeanor offenses.

On July 12, 2022, Waynesboro officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for a report of a disorderly conduct incident. While responding, officers discovered that Dunston was wanted on outstanding warrants from a domestic-related incident that occurred on May 17, 2022.

When officers arrived at the location, they saw a vehicle leaving the scene. The vehicle struck another vehicle and then left. Waynesboro officers engaged in a brief pursuit of the fleeing vehicle to stop it but discontinued due to reckless driving that posed a potential public safety concern.

The investigating officers determined Dunston was the alleged driver during the incident and obtained additional charges against him.

On July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:41 a.m., officers were able to arrest Dunston without incident on the following alleged offenses:

18.2-96(Misdemeanor)- Petit Larceny

18.2-96(Misdemeanor)- Petit Larceny

18.2-57.2(Misdemeanor)- Assault and Battery-Family Member

18.2-51.6(Felony)- Unlawfully Apply Pressure to Neck Resulting in Injury

46.2-896(Misdemeanor)- Hit and Run Unattended Vehicle

46.2-817(Felony)- Eluding Police Endanger Person or Police Car

46.2-817(Felony)- Eluding Police Endanger Person or Police Car

18.2-102(Felony)- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Dunston is being held at Middle River Regional Jail with a $10,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.