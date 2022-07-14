Advertisement

Waynesboro PD arrests man on multiple alleged felony and misdemeanor charges

Dunston is being held at Middle River Regional Jail with a $10,000 secured bond.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Travon Antonio Dunston on multiple alleged felony and misdemeanor offenses.

On July 12, 2022, Waynesboro officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for a report of a disorderly conduct incident. While responding, officers discovered that Dunston was wanted on outstanding warrants from a domestic-related incident that occurred on May 17, 2022.

When officers arrived at the location, they saw a vehicle leaving the scene. The vehicle struck another vehicle and then left. Waynesboro officers engaged in a brief pursuit of the fleeing vehicle to stop it but discontinued due to reckless driving that posed a potential public safety concern.

The investigating officers determined Dunston was the alleged driver during the incident and obtained additional charges against him.

On July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:41 a.m., officers were able to arrest Dunston without incident on the following alleged offenses:

  • 18.2-96(Misdemeanor)- Petit Larceny
  • 18.2-96(Misdemeanor)- Petit Larceny
  • 18.2-57.2(Misdemeanor)- Assault and Battery-Family Member
  • 18.2-51.6(Felony)- Unlawfully Apply Pressure to Neck Resulting in Injury
  • 46.2-896(Misdemeanor)- Hit and Run Unattended Vehicle
  • 46.2-817(Felony)- Eluding Police Endanger Person or Police Car
  • 46.2-817(Felony)- Eluding Police Endanger Person or Police Car
  • 18.2-102(Felony)- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

