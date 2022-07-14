Advertisement

WIC seeing increase in clients as inflation rises

(STOCK)
(STOCK)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Enrollment in WIC (women, infant, children) is increasing in the Charlottesville area.

“The need is greater, especially with the price of food going up and the fact that we have inflation going on,” WIC Nutritionist Associate Desiree Bergman said Thursday, July 14.

From April 2021 to April 2022, 326 more families have signed up for the program.

Bergman says finding infant formula has been hard for families.

“Parents called very worried, you know, ’How am I going to feed my baby?’” Bergman said.

Dairy prices in general have put a strain on the wallet: Currently, a gallon of milk averages $3.76. The USDA believes it’ll be $4 by the end of the year.

WIC is in place to help.

“They [mothers] get a typical food package of a dozen eggs, beans or peanut butter, three-to-three-and-a-half gallons of milk. We do cheese, we do cereal, and we also do fruits and vegetables,” Bergman said. “For our women who are pregnant or non-breastfeeding, they get a typical food package of a dozen eggs, beans or peanut butter.”

If you need WIC services click here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Date, cast revealed for final ‘Dancing With The Stars of the ‘Burg’ gala
From June's full moon on June 14th
Largest supermoon of 2022 this week
The plan is to take out the curve on the stretch of University Boulevard between Driver Drive...
Harrisonburg to move forward with major University Boulevard project
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
One Shenandoah County family is displaced from their home after the storms caused a tree to...
Severe storms cause damage in Shenandoah County, one family displaced

Latest News

Staunton's storm on July 6 caused over $750,000 to residential and city property.
Staunton reports over $750,000 worth of damage from last week’s storm
As online shoppers search for the best deals as retail prices soar, the Better Business Bureau...
BBB says scams rise as more shoppers look for online deals
BBB says scams rise as more shoppers look for online deals
BBB says scams rise as more shoppers look for online deals
The Shenandoah River sees visitors from all over the state, country, and even the world.
Shenandoah River Adventures riding tourism wave in the Valley