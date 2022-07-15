Animal shelters and rescues: How can you help?

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Animal shelters across the country are overrun, with many staff members worn thin.

Even if you can’t open your home to another pet, local animal shelter staff and fosters said there are ways you can contribute.

Many rescues, like Cat’s Cradle, have wish lists for needed supplies. Others may be in need of volunteers to feed or transport pets.

“That’s another very important volunteer opportunity is transporting these animals to their vet appointments or to other rescue groups that are going to take them in,” said Kimberly Hawk with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge.

There are a number of reasons shelters and rescues are very busy right now. It’s kitten season, the time of year when breeding is more frequent and there are more kittens born. Hawk adds fewer people are looking to adopt pets right now.

“A lot of people did adopt during COVID, so now the pool of adopters is lower because there’s only so many animals people want to bring into their home,” said Hawk.

Rescues and shelters are primarily in search of fosters and adopters, but they can always use donations and volunteers.

You can learn more about Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge on their website, and you can also click links to learn more about fostering, volunteering, adopting and donating.

Cat’s Cradle also has a website, where you can learn about how to contribute to them. The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center’s website shows you how to get involved as well. They also have an Amazon wish list.

Augusta Regional SPCA’s website has tabs for volunteering, adopting, donating and fostering, and they have a list of needed items on their website.

