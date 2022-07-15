Advertisement

Applications open for Harrisonburg Economic Development’s LAUNCH HARRISONBURG program

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Economic Development is hosting a program next month geared toward aspiring business owners.

LAUNCH HARRISONBURG was first established in 2019 and is conducted in partnership with the national program CO.STARTERS. The program starts August 3 and spans 10 weeks, covering different topics during each three-hour session like financial modeling, growth planning, and distribution.

Two of this year’s program facilitators are local business owners who participated in the program in 2019. Tisha McCoy-Ntiamoah is the Founder and President of PrePOPsterous, and Chris Ashley is the Founder and Director of Collegiate Customs and Local Print House.

“It’s really moved into a kind of grow your own, and entrepreneurship and creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem where businesses can start and thrive has become really important in economic development. So we really focused a lot of focus on growing our own businesses here in Harrisonburg,” Assistant Director of Economic Development Peirce Macgill said.

The deadline for applications is July 21, and anyone interested is encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

You can find more information about the program and the application here.

