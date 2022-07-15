Brothers Craft Brewing to host Christmas in July

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Each July, Brothers Craft Brewing partners with the United Way of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County to help Stuff the Bus during Christmas in July.

This includes the taproom acting as a drop off location for Stuff the Bus supplies and monetary donations and a Christmas in July event weekend.

The partnership started in 2018 with what was then known as Chalk Fest, a family friendly festival inviting the public to create sidewalk chalk art in the taproom’s outdoor space while raising money for the United Way.

In 2019, the Christmas in July theme and Stuff the Bus components were added to have more of an impact with the focus on helping local, school aged students get ready for the upcoming school year.

The idea behind this partnership stems from Taproom Manager Josh Harold’s experiences serving as a teacher in Harrisonburg City Public Schools. Having worked with so many that came to school with so little, Harold wanted to continue to support these students even though he was no longer in the classroom.

Each year, the community joins Brothers Craft Brewing in their efforts by bringing in countless donations from the United Way’s most needed items list throughout the entire month.

Brothers’ monthly Casks for a Cause fundraiser provides additional monetary contributions to the United Way so that they can continue to purchase most needed supplies after the Stuff the Bus campaign is over.

Brothers hopes to once again come together as a community to support this very important organization and cause while celebrating the Christmas spirit in July.

You can support the United Way through attending Casks for a Cause on Friday, July 15, stopping by for Christmas in July on Saturday, July 16, and bringing school supplies by the taproom anytime from now until the official Stuff the Bus weekend August 5-8.

