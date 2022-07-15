Advertisement

Brothers Craft Brewing to host Christmas in July

The idea behind this partnership stems from Taproom Manager Josh Harold’s experiences serving...
The idea behind this partnership stems from Taproom Manager Josh Harold’s experiences serving as a teacher in Harrisonburg City Public Schools.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Each July, Brothers Craft Brewing partners with the United Way of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County to help Stuff the Bus during Christmas in July.

This includes the taproom acting as a drop off location for Stuff the Bus supplies and monetary donations and a Christmas in July event weekend.

The partnership started in 2018 with what was then known as Chalk Fest, a family friendly festival inviting the public to create sidewalk chalk art in the taproom’s outdoor space while raising money for the United Way.

In 2019, the Christmas in July theme and Stuff the Bus components were added to have more of an impact with the focus on helping local, school aged students get ready for the upcoming school year.

The idea behind this partnership stems from Taproom Manager Josh Harold’s experiences serving as a teacher in Harrisonburg City Public Schools. Having worked with so many that came to school with so little, Harold wanted to continue to support these students even though he was no longer in the classroom.

Each year, the community joins Brothers Craft Brewing in their efforts by bringing in countless donations from the United Way’s most needed items list throughout the entire month.

Brothers’ monthly Casks for a Cause fundraiser provides additional monetary contributions to the United Way so that they can continue to purchase most needed supplies after the Stuff the Bus campaign is over.

Brothers hopes to once again come together as a community to support this very important organization and cause while celebrating the Christmas spirit in July.

You can support the United Way through attending Casks for a Cause on Friday, July 15, stopping by for Christmas in July on Saturday, July 16, and bringing school supplies by the taproom anytime from now until the official Stuff the Bus weekend August 5-8.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Date, cast revealed for final ‘Dancing With The Stars of the ‘Burg’ gala
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
HPD: Sexual assault defendant guilty of 19 felonies
Sexual assault defendant sentenced to 37 years
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
The plan is to take out the curve on the stretch of University Boulevard between Driver Drive...
Harrisonburg to move forward with major University Boulevard project

Latest News

As of this morning, Buchanan County residents are in need of donations of water, trash bags,...
Buchanan County needs donations following flood
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
Part of Route 613 in Augusta County closed July 19 for pipe replacement
The total amount to be distributed in July is $12,000.
SVEC committee awards grants to 12 organizations
The City of Harrisonburg Economic Development is hosting a program next month geared toward...
Applications open for Harrisonburg Economic Development’s LAUNCH HARRISONBURG program