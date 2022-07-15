Buchanan County needs donations following flood

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As of Friday morning, Buchanan County residents are in need of donations of water, trash bags, rubber boots, shovels, buckets, cleaning supplies, and bleach.

They are not accepting clothing donations at this time. Anyone interested in donating physical items can contact Denise McGeorge with DSS at Denise.McGeorge@dss.virginia.gov.

People can also donate money to the United Way of SW Virginia.

