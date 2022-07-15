Advertisement

Buchanan County needs donations following flood

As of this morning, Buchanan County residents are in need of donations of water, trash bags, rubber boots, shovels, buckets, cleaning supplies, and bleach.(VDEM)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As of Friday morning, Buchanan County residents are in need of donations of water, trash bags, rubber boots, shovels, buckets, cleaning supplies, and bleach.

They are not accepting clothing donations at this time. Anyone interested in donating physical items can contact Denise McGeorge with DSS at Denise.McGeorge@dss.virginia.gov.

People can also donate money to the United Way of SW Virginia.

