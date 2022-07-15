DeLauter ready for MLB Draft

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball star Chase DeLauter is a few days away from realizing his dream of becoming a professional baseball player.

The 2022 Major League Baseball Draft begins Sunday night and DeLauter is projected to be a first-round pick in multiple mock drafts from notable publications that cover professional baseball.

“I think that’s something that will click Sunday night after the call or waking up the next day, like it’s finally happened,” said DeLauter.

The left-handed hitting outfielder has been ranked as one of the top MLB draft prospects after performing well last summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League. DeLauter was named Most Outstanding Pro Prospect in the CCBL after batting .298 and tying for the league lead in home runs with nine.

“I have coached several big leaguers in the years that I have coached and they all have the same kind of attributes,” said JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry. “They all can really play baseball. They know what they can do really well and they do it really well on a daily basis and that’s what Chase does.”

In three seasons at James Madison, DeLauter performed as one of the best players in program history. His .402 career batting average ranks second all-time at JMU while he posted the best on-base percentage in program history with a .520 mark to go along with 15 home runs, 70 RBI, and 62 walks. However, DeLauter was limited to just 66 career games in a JMU jersey due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the 2020 and 2021 seasons before sustaining a concussion and a season-ending foot injury in 2022.

“It was definitely like a wild college experience for me, I would say,” said DeLauter. “I feel like I kind of fell in love with the place though. I loved it. I loved the team. I loved the guys. But at that same time, it felt like I never really got that full experience.”

DeLauter continued: “I never really got to experience a lot of conference games or obviously a conference tournament or anything like that. Which is something that I kind of look back on. But at the same time, I felt like I built such a good bond with those guys that it didn’t really matter how long I played there.”

Tonight on @WHSVScoreZone we will hear from @Chase_DeLauter1 with the #MLBDraft just a few days away. DeLauter will likely become the highest drafted @JMUBaseball player ever.



Here's a look at some notable picks in the Dukes' history: pic.twitter.com/yeG0GP6EM8 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) July 15, 2022

DeLauter is now healthy and recently performed well in a workout in front of MLB scouts. As the draft approaches, there’s been some debate among mock draft writers as to where DeLauter will be selected. He says he’s not sure what to expect.

“It really is still so up in the air,” said DeLauter. “The workout I did really put a closure on the injury and everything like that so hopefully that kind of turned some heads. other than that I have heard a bunch of different things. Me and my advisor have talked a little bit about where certain stuff could go but I think it’s going to be a really hectic day on Sunday.”

The 2022 MLB Draft begins Sunday at 7 p.m. with first-round coverage airing on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.