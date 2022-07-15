Advertisement

Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana’s death

FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at...
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a gathering in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.

The ex-president, son Don Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions — a term for out-of-court questioning under oath — starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it had agreed to postpone them because of Ivana Trump’s death Thursday.

There are no new dates.

James alleges that the ex-president’s company, the Trump Organization, inflated the values of skyscrapers, golf courses and other holdings in order to get loans, insurance and other benefits.

Trump has denied the allegations, saying that it’s common in the real estate industry to seek the best valuations. The Republican has dismissed the investigation as part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” by Democrats such as James.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Date, cast revealed for final ‘Dancing With The Stars of the ‘Burg’ gala
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
HPD: Sexual assault defendant guilty of 19 felonies
Sexual assault defendant sentenced to 37 years
The plan is to take out the curve on the stretch of University Boulevard between Driver Drive...
Harrisonburg to move forward with major University Boulevard project
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is shown during a Thursday press conference. The House on Friday is...
House making 1st attempt to protect abortion in post-Roe era
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker shot, grazed, 46 times by Akron police
FILE PHOTO - Brittney Griner is shown in this file photo. Griner’s defense lawyers presented...
Brittney Griner’s lawyer: WNBA star had doctor’s letter for cannabis
Brittney Griner’s defense lawyers say they need time to prepare their client for the next steps...
Brittney Griner's attorneys talk about delay