Harrisonburg first responders celebrate beloved Officer Mike

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday at Stone Spring Elementary School, Harrisonburg’s first responders gathered to celebrate the retirement of one of the Harrisonburg Police Department’s most beloved officers.

Officer Mike Gangloff has been with HPD since 1997 and has served as the department’s D.A.R.E. officer since 2000, providing education in Harrisonburg Schools.

“It’s good to see that people appreciate. I’ve worked hard at it but the goal of positive police interactions. That’s what it’s all about. I can look back very fondly on these memories and thank all of the people that came out to support me,” said Gangloff.

During his 25 years with HPD Gangloff touched many lives across the Friendly City.

“He’s just been so much more than a police officer could be. He goes above and beyond, his heart is on his sleeve all the time and he really has impacted this community in more ways than he could probably ever know,” said Lt. Erin Stehle of the Harrisonburg Fire Department, who organized the event.

HFD and HPD hosted a special convoy with vehicles driving by and honking their horns for Officer Mike to send off with well wishes.

“We really just wanted to do something nice for him and we felt like since during the pandemic he was the one responsible for these huge neighborhood convoys, why not send him off with a special convoy from people from the fire department, police department, people that he’s met throughout the schools,” said Stehle.

Gangloff said he’s grateful for all the relationships he’s built over the years. He said he’ll really miss working in the schools.

“The best time is the classroom time and that’s what I’m gonna miss the most. Getting up in front of the students and teaching them the D.A.R.E. principles of safe and responsible choices or community helpers as police or just handing out a sticker. The time in the schools is most valuable,” he said.

Gangloff said he is proud of how the program evolved over the years and hopes he was able to impact the lives of the children he worked with.

“I’m very proud that over the years it’s been adapting to socio-emotional and giving students a lot of tools in their emotional well-being to say no to problems,” said Gangloff. “It doesn’t matter if it’s stealing, or drugs, or gangs, or anything negative in their lives. Giving them a tool and power to say no is very rewarding and hopefully, I had a good impact on some young folks to have bright futures.”

While he said that it’s hard to leave, Officer Mike will still be around. He’s following a passion and will soon become the regional director of the Special Olympics in the Shenandoah Valley.

“I have a soft spot in my heart for Special Olympic athletes and this opportunity presented itself, so I’ll work to be a liaison from Richmond to all of the Shenandoah Valley helping to build the teams here locally with the Special Olympics. I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

