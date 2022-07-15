Harrisonburg Public works moves forward with seven VDOT Smart Scale applications

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council adopted the resolution of support Tuesday for Harrisonburg Public Works to submit seven VDOT Smart Scale applications.

“Once we have those projects identified, we begin to look at those funding sources so the ones that we asked council to adopt the resolution for were ones that were high priority and high need and they fit well for the very competitive Smart Scale process,” Tom Hartman, director of Harrisonburg Public Works, said.

The applications include improvements at Pear Street and Erickson Ave, Bluestone Trail Extension, adding sidewalks and bike lanes to the west side of North Main Street, a configuration of Downtown Harrisonburg at Liberty and Noll Street, Reservoir Street sidewalk, improvements to the South Main Street corridor and Mt. Clinton Pink corridor.

For North Main Street, the east side sidewalks are being put in this summer as part of a previous Smart Scale project.

“It would bring sidewalks, a little bit of road widening, and a new curve and gutter to the west side of North Main Street,” Hartman said. “The reason for the widening and the curve and gutter in addition to the sidewalk is it allows us to have pavement there to install protective bike lanes as well as the sidewalks.”

The sidewalk and bike lane projects are to keep Harrisonburg pedestrian and bike-friendly, according to Hartman.

”Our staff at public works has been thinking about these projects for the past two years, it takes that long to look through our street improvement plan, bike/ped plan, and our regional planning documents to see where our needs are,” Hartman said.

Another project Public Works is applying for is improvements at parts of the South Main Street corridor.

“This segment of South Main Street between Pleasant Valley Road and Mosby Road is, unfortunately, a pretty high incident area,” Hartman said.

In addition to improving safety, Hartman said this is where the new Rocktown High School is being built so more commuter traffic will be traveling through that area.

“Our South Main corridor project installs a median with dedicated left turn lanes at key locations between Pleasant Valley Road and Mosby Road on South Main Street as well as it will bring sidewalks to both sides of South Main Street and close the gaps,” Hartman said.

The next step is submitting the applications by the end of July when they will compete for Smart Scale funding across the state.

If chosen, the Commonwealth Transportation Board will release a six-year plan for these projects early next year.

