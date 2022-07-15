Advertisement

Man who traveled across states to have sex with 12-year-old from Instagram sentenced to prison

An undercover employee with the FBI assumed the 12-year-old’s identity and started...
An undercover employee with the FBI assumed the 12-year-old’s identity and started communicating with Zukoski via the Instagram account.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A man from Ohio who traveled to Kansas City, Missouri to have sex with a 12-year-old girl he saw on Instagram will spend a decade in prison after unknowingly messaging her mother and an FBI employee.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 35-year-old Timothy M. Zukoski from Southington, Ohio, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole for enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

He pleaded guilty to that crime in February.

The court also sentenced him to 10 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $5,000 in restitution to each of four child pornography victims.

According to KCTV, Zukoski admitted he started communicating with a girl he thought was 12 years old via Instagram on Oct. 21, 2020.

That Instagram account, however, was one that a mother had set up for her daughter. She contacted the FBI when she learned that Zukoski was trying to communicate with her daughter.

At that point, an undercover employee with the FBI assumed the 12-year-old’s identity and started communicating with Zukoski via the Instagram account.

Zukoski started making plans to travel to the Kansas City area so he could meet the girl for sex.

He made plans with the undercover employee to stay in KC while the girl’s mother was supposedly out of town over the Thanksgiving weekend. He also suggested the girl could come live with him in Ohio.

When he arrived in KC on Nov. 27, 2020, he was arrested.

Authorities found “numerous” child pornography pictures on his phone.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Date, cast revealed for final ‘Dancing With The Stars of the ‘Burg’ gala
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
HPD: Sexual assault defendant guilty of 19 felonies
Sexual assault defendant sentenced to 37 years
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
The plan is to take out the curve on the stretch of University Boulevard between Driver Drive...
Harrisonburg to move forward with major University Boulevard project

Latest News

FILE - Russian forces pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from Ukraine.
Ukrainian rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden tells Democrats to quickly pass pared-down economic package
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,...
Biden says he raised Khashoggi murder with crown prince
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans