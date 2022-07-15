TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - A large structure fire struck Tappahannock on Friday afternoon, destroying buildings and shutting down all lanes of Route 360 in the area.

Local business owners say an art gallery, real estate office, beauty parlor and cafe were among many of the buildings engulfed by flames.

The Tappahannock Essex Fire Chief said the fire started in the back side of the Martin’s Furniture Store, but they still don’t know the exact cause.

Viewer photos and videos showed heavy smoke and fire coming from the downtown area around 1 p.m.

A massive fire breaks out in Tappahannock on Friday, July 15. (Video: Reavis Bill)

VDOT says that the building fire is located south of the Downing Bridge, and drivers traveling to the Northern Neck are unable to access the bridge and should use alternate routes.

Route 17 will remain open to traffic in the Tappahannock area.

No injuries have been reported.

There’s currently no information on what caused the fire.

Autoplay Caption

A GoFundMe has been started to help with relief efforts.

NBC12 has a crew on the scene and will have additional updates online, on social media and on air.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.