Advertisement

Massive fire breaks out in Tappahannock

Firefighters battled hotspots to the fire in Tappahannock on Friday, July 15.
Firefighters battled hotspots to the fire in Tappahannock on Friday, July 15.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - A large structure fire struck Tappahannock on Friday afternoon, destroying buildings and shutting down all lanes of Route 360 in the area.

Local business owners say an art gallery, real estate office, beauty parlor and cafe were among many of the buildings engulfed by flames.

The Tappahannock Essex Fire Chief said the fire started in the back side of the Martin’s Furniture Store, but they still don’t know the exact cause.

Viewer photos and videos showed heavy smoke and fire coming from the downtown area around 1 p.m.

A massive fire breaks out in Tappahannock on Friday, July 15. (Video: Reavis Bill)

VDOT says that the building fire is located south of the Downing Bridge, and drivers traveling to the Northern Neck are unable to access the bridge and should use alternate routes.

Route 17 will remain open to traffic in the Tappahannock area.

No injuries have been reported.

There’s currently no information on what caused the fire.

Caption

A GoFundMe has been started to help with relief efforts.

NBC12 has a crew on the scene and will have additional updates online, on social media and on air.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Date, cast revealed for final ‘Dancing With The Stars of the ‘Burg’ gala
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
HPD: Sexual assault defendant guilty of 19 felonies
Sexual assault defendant sentenced to 37 years
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
The plan is to take out the curve on the stretch of University Boulevard between Driver Drive...
Harrisonburg to move forward with major University Boulevard project

Latest News

Makayla Nicole Marcie Grimes
Cumberland Sheriff’s Office: Missing 14-year-old girl found safe
The idea behind this partnership stems from Taproom Manager Josh Harold’s experiences serving...
Brothers Craft Brewing to host Christmas in July
As of this morning, Buchanan County residents are in need of donations of water, trash bags,...
Buchanan County needs donations following flood
The location is between Route 742 (Shutterlee Mill Road) and Route 732 (Roman Road).
Part of Route 613 in Augusta County closed July 19 for pipe replacement