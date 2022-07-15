Part of Route 613 in Augusta County closed July 19 for pipe replacement

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A portion of Route 613 (Spring Hill Road) in Augusta County is scheduled to be closed on Tuesday, July 19, for emergency replacement of a drainage pipe. The location is between Route 742 (Shutterlee Mill Road) and Route 732 (Roman Road).

This section of Route 613 will remain closed to through traffic on July 19 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Motorists will detour as follows:

Northbound Route 613 drivers will turn right onto Route 742 (Lebanon Church Road), left onto Route 745 (Mount Pisgah Road), left onto Route 745 (Todd Road), left onto Route 732, and then right onto Route 613 to the end of the detour.

Southbound Route 613 drivers will turn left onto Route 732, right onto Route 745 (Todd Road), right onto Route 745 (Mount Pisgah Road), right onto Route 742 (Lebanon Church Road), and then right onto Route 613 to the end of the detour.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will replace a deteriorated drainage pipe running beneath both lanes of Route 613. All work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.