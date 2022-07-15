Sen. Warner unveils $8.5 million check to BRITE Transit

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner paid a visit to the BRITE Transit Facility in Fishersville Friday morning, surrounded by local officials and stakeholders.

Warner unveiled a check of $8.5 million over five years to BRITE.

“For years, we’ve talked about the need to invest in infrastructure whether it’s I-81, whether it’s broadband, or things like this BRITE mass transit system,” said Warner.

Warner sent kudos to BRITE staff and transit coordinators.

“Normally, most people think transit, well that’s only in big cities. I think the BRITE system that services your communities here in central Virginia, is probably if not the most successful, one of the most successful transit systems in a rural community all across the commonwealth,” said Warner.

This comes after another grant to improve the Lewis Street Hub.

“This is where all the work with the infrastructure bill actually comes to play,” said Warner.

Devon Thompson, Transit Planner for the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, said BRITE will still be business as usual, but with the funds, they’ll take a closer look at new plans.

“We’re actually wrapping up our transit development plan, which is a short-term outlook, about six to 10 years, that has proposed projects for us to tackle through those next years, so we’ll be able to look more into those projects and be able to prioritize them a little bit better,” said Thompson.

