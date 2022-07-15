State of JMU: Women's Soccer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison women’s soccer program.

Over the last four years, JMU women’s soccer has become competitive with some of the top programs in the country.

This past season, the Dukes went 9-9 in a schedule that included three Top 15 opponents. Although JMU earned the top seed in the CAA Championship in 2018, the Dukes have not advanced to the NCAA Tournament in nearly ten years.

However, this year could be different. Head Coach Joshua Walters is entering his fifth season at the helm of the program and was named the CAA Coach of the Year in his first season at JMU. Each year, he has brought the Dukes closer to a winning season.

“I saw a lot of improvement in that program, watching how they play and how they were coached,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne.

The Dukes could be a threat when they make their Sun Belt debut this fall.

“A different type of play is starting to come into fruition,” added Bourne. “This year, you’ll start to see them be more competitive... We have some talented young women in that program and the staff have worked hard with them.”

The Dukes open the 2022 season on August 18th when they face Virginia Commonwealth at Sentara Park.

