Staunton cleanup begins Monday, families still picking up the pieces

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Cleanup efforts in Staunton continue nine days after the storm hit the Queen City.

The streets in Staunton are lined with storm debris ready to be picked up by crews on Monday.

“We ask everyone to be patient. We will not stop until we’ve been into every neighborhood, down every street and every cul-de-sac in town,” Jeff Johnston, director of Staunton Public Works, said.

Johnston said once the storm hit, Staunton Public Works’ biggest concern was safety.

“Any trees that were down, any roads that were blocked, any utilities that were impacted were made safe and then to restore essential city services... make sure folks could get to where they needed to go, to where fire and police could get to where they needed to go and eventually that we could get around and pick up trash,” Johnston said.

Johnston said now it’s time to focus the attention on residential neighborhoods.

“We’ve gone around and we’ve been cleaning up the roads and the public right of way and now its time to maybe turning our attention to helping folks clean up their property,” Johnston said.

Johnston said crews will only be picking up vegetative debris, or things that can be chipped down, so he asks that no building or other material is left in those piles.

Nine days after the storm, some residents are still picking up the pieces.

“Right now we’re still currently staying in a hotel at least through the end of next week but probably longer so yeah just trying to get into a semi-normal routine while we get everything taken care of,” Jennifer Bosserman, whose home was damaged by the storm, said.

Bosserman said repairs have started on her home, including having her ceilings and carpet removed and replaced, but her home is still drying out by the service master.

“Trying to figure out where we’re gonna eat and how to handle that then we have to start getting ready for school since our kids start school here in a few weeks and we haven’t gotten any school supplies yet for them,” Bosserman said.

Bosserman said her husband is disabled and the home care which was provided, now has been moved to the hotel, adding another hardship on top of their home repairs.

She said people have reached out to her online to offer help, but as of right now they don’t have any sort of fundraising going on for her family. She added they might in the near future.

