SVEC committee awards grants to 12 organizations

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - SVEC’s Operation Round Up Committee has selected a dozen community organizations as the latest group of grant recipients.

The total amount to be distributed in July is $12,000. Operation Round Up is SVEC’s charitable program that features a pool of money that grows as members voluntarily “round up” their bills to the nearest dollar each month.

Applications for the next grant cycle are available here and due Oct. 5.

The latest grant recipients are:

Augusta County

Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge: To support the nonprofit Jones Gardens in its expansion of a community garden in Staunton.

LIFEworks Project: To support its microgrant program to assist neighbors in their press forward toward independence.

Mental Health America of Augusta: To run its I.C. Hope program through the local YMCA, providing support services from pre-kindergarten through 12th grades.

Page County

Living Legacy: To help with the cost of its first employee, a part-time facility manager who helps to promote the mission of encouraging personal development and healthy lifestyles for youth.

Stanley Volunteer Fire Department: To keep equipment in working condition for its group of about 50 members.

Rockingham County

Blue Ridge Foster Love: To supplement overhead costs for its foster care closet and purchase items required to be new, such as diapers, wipes and car seats.

Shenandoah County

Sustainability Matters: To support Shenandoah County-based activities of its Making Trash Bloom project at the landfill.

Winchester/Frederick County

Council on Alcoholism, Lord Fairfax: To replace the HVAC units at its Lord Fairfax House, a residential halfway house for people recovering from addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Godfrey Miller Home: To subsidize the cost of meals to older adults in the community who have limited financial meals.

Love to NIC: To provide necessities, such as shoes, socks and clothing, and meals to area homeless.

Regional

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline: To support financial assistance in its service area, to include funding girls with membership, uniforms, books and more.

Salvation Army Front Royal: To purchase gifts for underprivileged children in the Angel Tree Christmas assistance program.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.