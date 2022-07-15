Turning more humid during the weekend

FRIDAY: Adding more clouds as we go through the rest of the day. A nice afternoon, warm and not humid. A nice summer day, highs in the low to mid 80s. A few spotty showers and a storm for the late afternoon and into the evening again but non severe. Any storm will be slow moving so there can be heavy rain for those that have a storm. Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening with temperatures dropping into the 70s so it will be comfortable. An isolated shower or storm in the area for the evening and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Patchy haze overnight.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of patchy haze early. Plenty of clouds into the afternoon and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers and storms during the day and in the evening, and turning more spotty around and after sunset. Storms will not be widespread though. Partly cloudy for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. A nice night. Warm and muggy overnight with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Patchy haze after midnight.

SUNDAY: Warm to start with temperatures rising into the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Areas of patchy haze. This is when we start feeling humid again. Scattered clouds for the afternoon with sunshine and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Coverage of storms will be greater than Friday and Saturday. Locally heavy rainfall. Plenty of clouds for the evening and overnight. Warm and very muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Keeping the clouds around but very warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s with scattered storms throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening. Warm in the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon and very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Very warm in the evening with temperatures in the 70s to around 80. Warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and very warm. Temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Some clouds with sunshine in the afternoon and hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.