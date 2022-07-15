Advertisement

Turning more humid during the weekend

Daily isolated afternoon storms
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Adding more clouds as we go through the rest of the day. A nice afternoon, warm and not humid. A nice summer day, highs in the low to mid 80s. A few spotty showers and a storm for the late afternoon and into the evening again but non severe. Any storm will be slow moving so there can be heavy rain for those that have a storm. Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening with temperatures dropping into the 70s so it will be comfortable. An isolated shower or storm in the area for the evening and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Patchy haze overnight.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of patchy haze early. Plenty of clouds into the afternoon and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers and storms during the day and in the evening, and turning more spotty around and after sunset. Storms will not be widespread though. Partly cloudy for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. A nice night. Warm and muggy overnight with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Patchy haze after midnight.

SUNDAY: Warm to start with temperatures rising into the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Areas of patchy haze. This is when we start feeling humid again. Scattered clouds for the afternoon with sunshine and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Coverage of storms will be greater than Friday and Saturday. Locally heavy rainfall. Plenty of clouds for the evening and overnight. Warm and very muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Keeping the clouds around but very warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s with scattered storms throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening. Warm in the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon and very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Very warm in the evening with temperatures in the 70s to around 80. Warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and very warm. Temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Some clouds with sunshine in the afternoon and hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Date, cast revealed for final ‘Dancing With The Stars of the ‘Burg’ gala
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
HPD: Sexual assault defendant guilty of 19 felonies
Sexual assault defendant sentenced to 37 years
The plan is to take out the curve on the stretch of University Boulevard between Driver Drive...
Harrisonburg to move forward with major University Boulevard project
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for asymptomatic...
Youngkin announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools

Latest News

Rescue crews responded to Buchanan County to help find people still unaccounted for.
VDEM reports no deaths from Buchanan County major flooding
Verona
Local Tornado History
Grant County
Grant County Tornado History
Per NWS Since 1950
Pendleton County Tornado History