Local Climate data and averages

By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Local climate data, averages and extremes for our main climate stations. This is

DALE ENTERPRISE (Harrisonburg)

The Dale Enterprise weather station is the oldest, most continuous weather station in the state and the 3rd oldest in the country, for continuous records. The weather station is 4 miles due west of downtown Harrisonburg on Route 33. Weather records for Dale Enterprise go back to 1883.

MONTHAVERAGE HIGHAVERAGE LOWMAXIMUM HIGHMINIMUM LOW
JANUARY42°23°78° IN 2002-25° IN 1912
FEBRUARY46°24°79° IN 1932-22° IN 1899
MARCH54°30°91° IN 1907-6° IN 2014
APRIL65°40°97° IN 192510° IN 1923
MAY74°50°97° IN 191424° IN 1911
JUNE82°60°102° IN 191432° IN 1912
JULY86°64°105° IN 1999/192641° IN 1930
AUGUST84°62°104° IN 193039° IN 1986
SEPTEMBER78°55°101° IN 193226° IN 1974
OCTOBER67°43°94° IN 201915° IN 1962
NOVEMBER56°33°84° IN 19352° IN 1938
DECEMBER46°26°78° IN 2001-16° IN 1914
MONTHAVERAGE RAINFALLAVERAGE SNOWFALLMAX RAINFALLMAX SNOWFALL
JANUARY
FEBRUARY
MARCH
APRIL
MAY----
JUNE----
JULY----
AUGUST----
SEPTEMBER----
OCTOBER
NOVEMBER
DECEMBER

STAUNTON

The Staunton weather station is on the west side of Staunton, close to the intersection of Rt. 250 and Rt. 262. Weather records go back to 1893.

WOODSTOCK

The Woodstock weather station is just north of the downtown along Rt. 11 . Weather records go back to 1897

BAYARD, WV

The Bayard, West Virginia weather station is in the Alleghenies mountains in Grant county. This weather station has records going back to 1902.

