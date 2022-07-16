Local Climate data and averages
Local climate data, averages and extremes for our main climate stations. This is
DALE ENTERPRISE (Harrisonburg)
The Dale Enterprise weather station is the oldest, most continuous weather station in the state and the 3rd oldest in the country, for continuous records. The weather station is 4 miles due west of downtown Harrisonburg on Route 33. Weather records for Dale Enterprise go back to 1883.
|MONTH
|AVERAGE HIGH
|AVERAGE LOW
|MAXIMUM HIGH
|MINIMUM LOW
|JANUARY
|42°
|23°
|78° IN 2002
|-25° IN 1912
|FEBRUARY
|46°
|24°
|79° IN 1932
|-22° IN 1899
|MARCH
|54°
|30°
|91° IN 1907
|-6° IN 2014
|APRIL
|65°
|40°
|97° IN 1925
|10° IN 1923
|MAY
|74°
|50°
|97° IN 1914
|24° IN 1911
|JUNE
|82°
|60°
|102° IN 1914
|32° IN 1912
|JULY
|86°
|64°
|105° IN 1999/1926
|41° IN 1930
|AUGUST
|84°
|62°
|104° IN 1930
|39° IN 1986
|SEPTEMBER
|78°
|55°
|101° IN 1932
|26° IN 1974
|OCTOBER
|67°
|43°
|94° IN 2019
|15° IN 1962
|NOVEMBER
|56°
|33°
|84° IN 1935
|2° IN 1938
|DECEMBER
|46°
|26°
|78° IN 2001
|-16° IN 1914
|MONTH
|AVERAGE RAINFALL
|AVERAGE SNOWFALL
|MAX RAINFALL
|MAX SNOWFALL
|JANUARY
|FEBRUARY
|MARCH
|APRIL
|MAY
|--
|--
|JUNE
|--
|--
|JULY
|--
|--
|AUGUST
|--
|--
|SEPTEMBER
|--
|--
|OCTOBER
|NOVEMBER
|DECEMBER
STAUNTON
The Staunton weather station is on the west side of Staunton, close to the intersection of Rt. 250 and Rt. 262. Weather records go back to 1893.
WOODSTOCK
The Woodstock weather station is just north of the downtown along Rt. 11 . Weather records go back to 1897
BAYARD, WV
The Bayard, West Virginia weather station is in the Alleghenies mountains in Grant county. This weather station has records going back to 1902.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.