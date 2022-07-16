Local Climate data and averages

Local climate data, averages and extremes for our main climate stations. This is

DALE ENTERPRISE (Harrisonburg)

The Dale Enterprise weather station is the oldest, most continuous weather station in the state and the 3rd oldest in the country, for continuous records. The weather station is 4 miles due west of downtown Harrisonburg on Route 33. Weather records for Dale Enterprise go back to 1883.

MONTH AVERAGE HIGH AVERAGE LOW MAXIMUM HIGH MINIMUM LOW JANUARY 42° 23° 78° IN 2002 -25° IN 1912 FEBRUARY 46° 24° 79° IN 1932 -22° IN 1899 MARCH 54° 30° 91° IN 1907 -6° IN 2014 APRIL 65° 40° 97° IN 1925 10° IN 1923 MAY 74° 50° 97° IN 1914 24° IN 1911 JUNE 82° 60° 102° IN 1914 32° IN 1912 JULY 86° 64° 105° IN 1999/1926 41° IN 1930 AUGUST 84° 62° 104° IN 1930 39° IN 1986 SEPTEMBER 78° 55° 101° IN 1932 26° IN 1974 OCTOBER 67° 43° 94° IN 2019 15° IN 1962 NOVEMBER 56° 33° 84° IN 1935 2° IN 1938 DECEMBER 46° 26° 78° IN 2001 -16° IN 1914

STAUNTON

The Staunton weather station is on the west side of Staunton, close to the intersection of Rt. 250 and Rt. 262. Weather records go back to 1893.

WOODSTOCK

The Woodstock weather station is just north of the downtown along Rt. 11 . Weather records go back to 1897

BAYARD, WV

The Bayard, West Virginia weather station is in the Alleghenies mountains in Grant county. This weather station has records going back to 1902.

