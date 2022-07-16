Neighbors continue to speak out against proposed Harrisonburg development

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of neighboring communities continue to speak out against a proposed massive housing development from the Harrisonburg Housing Authority.

The proposed Bluestone Town Center would include around 800 units of mixed-income housing and be built on 84 acres of land near the intersection of Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Avenue. However, over the last few months, almost 300 people who live near the proposed site have banded together in opposition to the project.

“Nobody is against the progress and the development of this but our mantra has become, ‘it’s the wrong place at the wrong time’. The idea of what they want to do in this concentrated space is problematical,” said Chip McIntyre, who lives near the proposed development site.

So far, 281 people have signed a petition asking the city of Harrisonburg to deny the project. Several neighbors who spoke to WHSV on Friday said they’re not against homes being built on the property but have major concerns about the size and scale of the project.

“We’ve got pretty aggravating traffic issues out here with the current traffic flow that’s created by the high school and the normal flow of everyday traffic and adding 800 to 1000 units is gonna make that traffic even worse,” said McIntyre.

Another issue neighbors have with the project is that it would be neighboring a confined animal feeding operation (CAFO) that houses poultry.

“There are all kinds of rules and regulations that have to be abided by, you can’t do anything within 600 feet of that property and if you draw a line 600 feet around that property it takes a chunk of their property out of play,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre and his neighbors also worry that the project would require a significant amount of blasting of rock in order to be built.

“The blasting that’s going to have to be done is gonna be quite extensive to make that work which is gonna cause problems for the high school and the surrounding residents,” he said.

Dr. Eric Pyle is a JMU Geology professor who lives near the site. He said if the town center is built, the limestone the property sits on top of could cause problems.

“The underlying rock is going to be great for building on top of in most places it would not but it’s not going to allow a lot of water to percolate through it,” said Dr. Pyle.

Pyle said he is not against the idea of the development but he worries about potential flooding especially since he has not yet seen a storm water management plan from the developer.

“One of my biggest concerns as a local resident is just how much hardscape the SketchUp drawings that have been shared publicly for this development have shown. They show a tremendous amount of hardscape and there is no place for that water to go,” he said.

“Everything is affected by everything else. You can’t look at a parcel of land and say ‘I want to build something here’ without considering the physical environment underground and the physical environment that surrounds it,” added Pyle.

Neighbors also expressed concerns about the strain that the additional children living at the town center would put on the Harrisonburg Public School system and the level of congestion the development would bring to the area.

The next step in the development process is for the proposal to go before the city planning commission. You can learn more about the proposed Bluestone Town Center here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.