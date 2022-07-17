Brothers Craft Brewing holds Christmas in July for United Way’s ‘Stuff The Bus’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People were enjoying their beer in the heat of the summer to the tune of ‘Deck The Halls’ at Brothers Craft Brewing in Harrisonburg on Saturday.

This is all part of the brewery’s annual Christmas in July event with United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham.

The event collects donations for United Way’s Stuff The Bus campaign.

”I’m a former school teacher and so when I left the classroom and started here, it was real important to me to be able to the students that I served here in Harrisonburg city, many of which come to school without any supplies,” Josh Harold, taproom manager at Brothers Craft brewing said.

The Christmas spirit was shown in the decorations and the special Christmas release beers the brewing company puts out starting at this event.

“We have a lot of people that follow this event, since we do it annually. They get excited about it, especially the Christmas release beers. This year we went with the tropical theme and did four different sours that are pretty exciting to the craft beer fans and also some dark options,” Harold said.

Donations for Stuff The Bus can be made at Brothers Craft Brewing from now until August 4th, just prior to the official stuff the bus weekend for United Way.

“If they want to continue to help us help them stuff the bus, they can come in any day the taproom is open and bring supplies back and for being a Santa’s helper we’ll give them a dollar off their first draft to say thank you for helping us stuff the bus,” Harold said.

