Holtzman Corp. celebrates 50 years in business

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - What started as a small business in Mount Jackson has now grown along the East Coast.

“We’ve grown and grown,” Bill Holtzman, founder of Holtzman Corp said. “We started with five people. Now, we have 390 and so we’ve grown a lot and we’re still growing at a pretty rapid pace.”

Holtzman grew up in Mount Jackson and after attending college, serving in the U.S. Army, and working in the apple industry for 11 years, he found his way back to Mount Jackson to purchase what was a Gulf distributorship and started the oil company.

“I’m so glad that I was able to work here and start a business here and stay here and see it grow in the county,” Holtzman said.

The company began with oil but has now expanded to propane and ice over the years.

“We have a lot of co-workers who have been here for 30, 35, 40 years and a few even as many as the full 50 years so I think that’s a testament to the type of organization and, of course, our customers,” Todd Holtzman, general manager of Holtzman Propane said.

As business ventures have expanded, so has the location of the company. Holtzman Corp. offices can now be found in West Virginia and Pennsylvania along with other states up and down the east coast.

“I feel like we only know one speed and that’s full throttle all the time and that start with Bill, he’s very much involved in the day-to-day business every day and so I see us continuing to grow,” Matt using, general manager of Holtzman oil said.

On Saturday, the company and the community celebrated the 50th anniversary of Holtzman Corp in Mount Jackson.

There were touch-a-trucks and two NASCAR cars along with ice cream and Strites Donuts.

Tusing said the company gives back to the community daily, often times unnoticed, and they provide job opportunities for not only Shenandoah County, but surrounding counties such as Rockingham and Frederick.

“We’re your hometown supplier in the little town of Mount Jackson and we’re you’re hometown supplier in every little town that we do business,” Todd Holtzman said.

People at Saturday’s celebration said the people who work for Holtzman Corp are what make it so special.

“Our unspoken motto is under promise and over deliver so everybody here is a part of that culture and the people here are what truly make this such a wonderful place to work,” Tusing said.

