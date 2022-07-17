Advertisement

Local Baseball Scoreboard: Saturday, July 16

Local Baseball Scoreboard: Saturday, July 16(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from Valley Baseball League games played Saturday, July 16.

Valley Baseball League

Woodstock 1, Charlottesville 0

Staunton 8, Front Royal 2 (Game One)

Staunton 11, Front Royal 1 (Game Two)

Harrisonburg 13, New Market 6 (Game One)

Harrisonburg 7, New Market 0 (Game Two)

Waynesboro 10, Strasburg 5 (Game One)

Waynesboro 16, Strasburg 3 (Game Two)

Rockingham County Baseball League

Stuarts Draft 7, New Market 5 (Game One)

New Market 8, Stuarts Draft 7 (Game Two)

Grottoes 6, Broadway 0 (Game One)

Broadway 3, Grottoes 0 (Game Two)

Montezuma 6, Clover Hill 3

