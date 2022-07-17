Local Baseball Scoreboard: Saturday, July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from Valley Baseball League games played Saturday, July 16.
Valley Baseball League
Woodstock 1, Charlottesville 0
Staunton 8, Front Royal 2 (Game One)
Staunton 11, Front Royal 1 (Game Two)
Harrisonburg 13, New Market 6 (Game One)
Harrisonburg 7, New Market 0 (Game Two)
Waynesboro 10, Strasburg 5 (Game One)
Waynesboro 16, Strasburg 3 (Game Two)
Rockingham County Baseball League
Stuarts Draft 7, New Market 5 (Game One)
New Market 8, Stuarts Draft 7 (Game Two)
Grottoes 6, Broadway 0 (Game One)
Broadway 3, Grottoes 0 (Game Two)
Montezuma 6, Clover Hill 3
