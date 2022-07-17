Advertisement

Local teams compete in Little League Softball State Championship

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the weekend, local teams competed in the 2022 Virginia Major Softball State Tournament. The event was hosted by Bridgewater Community Little League and held at Oakdale Park.

According to Little League Tournament Director Brent Rodes, the tournament was focused on creating a supportive community for young players as they develop their skills.

“We have an opportunity to get them off to a good start and provide them with a safe and enjoyable environment,” said Rodes. “It’s not really about sports, it’s about learning to deal with the ups and downs in life.”

On Saturday, Strasburg faced Chesterfield, a team that placed second in the 2021 Little League Softball World Series. Strasburg fell 12-0, ending a successful season in the Valley.

Bridgewater powered past Abington 6-0, advancing to the State Semifinal game. Bridgewater will face Richlands on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

