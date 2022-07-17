Advertisement

Pringle House Project completed, J.P. Pringle officially moved in

Pringle said it feels nice to finally move in and said he wants to thank everybody who contributed to his new home.
Pringle said it feels nice to finally move in and said he wants to thank everybody who contributed to his new home.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past 11 months, the Harrisonburg community has been working hard to rebuild a home that was burned down in a fire last August.

After months of of gathering workers and supplies to build the house from the ground up, the rebuild process was complete.

However, J.P. Pringle, the homeowner, wasn’t going to move into the house until it was blessed, and on Sunday, it was.

The living room was full of people who had a part in the rebuilding process and those who came over to help bless the Pringle House.

“It’s a blessing and we thank the city of Harrisonburg for helping our brother,” J.P. Pringle’s sister said.

The blessings don’t stop there though. According to Bucky Berry on Aug. 4 local first responders will bring things such as a chest freezer to make Pringle’s house a home.

Pringle said it feels nice to finally move in and said he wants to thank everybody who contributed to his new home.

