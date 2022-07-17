Advertisement

2 killed in shooting at Indiana mall, many hurt, police say

The shooting reportedly happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The shooting reportedly happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said at a brief news conference.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, he said.

Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but Bailey said he believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

“We are sickened by yet another incident like this in our country,” Bailey said.

He did not immediately know if the suspect was shot.

Bailey said police will provide more details Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Date, cast revealed for final ‘Dancing With The Stars of the ‘Burg’ gala
The proposed Bluestone Town Center would include around 800 units of mixed-income housing and...
Neighbors continue to speak out against proposed Harrisonburg development
Saturday, the company and the community celebrated the 50th anniversary of Holtzman Corp in...
Holtzman Corp. celebrates 50 years in business
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
The fire happened July 15, 2022.
Massive fire destroys multiple buildings in Tappahannock

Latest News

Barcomb said seeing his comic books in stores is great, but it’s hearing the impact stories...
Retired cop uses adversity to teach kids how to handle difficult topics with comic books
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Uvalde report: 376 officers but ‘egregiously poor’ decisions
A rocket attack killed three elderly people and destroyed a residential apartment building in...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor
Pringle said it feels nice to finally move in and said he wants to thank everybody who...
Pringle House Project completed, J.P. Pringle officially moved in