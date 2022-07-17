Retired cop uses adversity to teach kids how to handle difficult topics with comic books

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Valley man used his not-so-typical life journey as a way to teach people about difficult topics through something he loved, comic books.

Christopher Barcomb retired from the Albermarle Police Department in 2012. Around that same time, he had leg amputation surgery.

However, between his retirement and surgery, he found himself teaching at an after-school program, and that’s where “Superior Sam” was born.

“I tried to find a book to explain to him why I wasn’t gonna be his teacher, but I couldn’t find anything. I found biographies and medical books but nothing for a kid that explained a traumatic amputation in a way that I thought he could understand so I wrote him a story,” Christopher Barcomb, author of “The Amazing Adventures of Superior Sam” said.

“The Amazing Adventures of Superior Sam” is an all-ages adventure series.

There are currently nine stories in the collection, and Barcomb is trying to raise funds to release the 10th edition.

“In this particular issue that we’re trying to raise the funds for right now, Sam and his team take on a group of displaced animals from the local animal shelter that’s caught on fire and wanting to do more they’re trying to find homes for these animals,” Barcomb said.

He said his goal is to educate kids on difficult topics but also create a conversation about them with the people in their lives.

“I deal with everything from traumatic amputation, to death and grief, to animal adoption like what we’re talking about with this most recent issue,” Barcomb said.

He said seeing his comic books in stores is great, but it’s hearing the impact stories from people who have read his books is the best part.

“The motto of Sam is different is OK,” Barcomb said.

Even things Barcomb learned as a cop has translated into his comic book career.

“When I was a police officer I had a supervisor and he said you know for all the training and investment and all the time and all the money if you help one person’s life for the positive, the pay off is worth it, but all I ask is you do one more person and you just kind of keep going from there,” Barcomb said.

Barcomb is currently trying to raise funds for the 10th Superior Sam book. There is a Kickstarter running until July 30.

To help Superior Sam on his next adventure you can donate on Kickstarter.

If you want to purchase the Superior Sam comics or if you have any other questions about the series, Barcomb says to reach out to him. His Instagram is @CBAuthor.

