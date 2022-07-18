Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Car falls on firefighter’s leg during rescue

An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV...
An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV that crashed onto a car.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – An SUV fell onto a firefighter in New York City on Sunday.

The frightening and graphic moment was caught on camera.

The SUV crashed and ended up on top of a car in Midtown.

The firefighter was helping brace and stabilize the SUV, so that people could get out of the car.

Authorities say that’s when the driver of the SUV hit the gas, which caused it to suddenly move forward and roll onto the firefighter’s leg.

Others worked quickly to free the pinned firefighter.

He was rushed to the hospital with a severe leg injury.

At last check, he was in serious condition but stable.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At about 2:13 p.m., Virginia State Police confirmed that one person was killed in the crash...
One person killed in crash on I-81 in Augusta County
The proposed Bluestone Town Center would include around 800 units of mixed-income housing and...
Neighbors continue to speak out against proposed Harrisonburg development
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Saturday, the company and the community celebrated the 50th anniversary of Holtzman Corp in...
Holtzman Corp. celebrates 50 years in business
Pringle said it feels nice to finally move in and said he wants to thank everybody who...
J.P. Pringle moves into Harrisonburg home community built for him

Latest News

Valley expert explains ‘known toxin’ in Skittles
Valley expert explains ‘known toxin’ in Skittles
FILE - Voters stand in a line as they wait to vote early on Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga....
Georgia’s ban on water for voters challenged in court
JMU alum discovers acro yoga after time in the military
JMU alum discovers acro yoga after time in the military
Chris Jones wins democratic nomination for Hirschmann’s seat
Chris Jones wins democratic nomination for Hirschmann’s seat
Harrisonburg Tree Service Pros give insight into maintaining trees for future storm damage
Harrisonburg Tree Service Pros give insight into maintaining trees for future storm damage