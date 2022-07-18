Chase DeLauter selected by Cleveland Guardians No. 16 overall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball star Chase DeLauter has been selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft Sunday night.

DeLauter becomes the highest MLB draft pick in the history of JMU baseball.

The left-handed hitting outfielder was ranked as one of the top prospects in the MLB Draft after performing well last summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League. DeLauter was named Most Outstanding Pro Prospect in the CCBL after batting .298 and tying for the league lead in home runs with nine.

In three seasons at James Madison, DeLauter performed as one of the best players in program history. His .402 career batting average ranks second all-time at JMU while he posted the best on-base percentage in program history with a .520 mark to go along with 15 home runs, 70 RBI, and 62 walks. However, DeLauter was limited to just 66 career games in a JMU jersey due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the 2020 and 2021 seasons before sustaining a concussion and a season-ending foot injury in 2022.

