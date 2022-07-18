Advertisement

Chris Jones wins democratic nomination for Hirschmann’s seat

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The council race for the Friendly City is heating up.

There are just over three months to go until the November election and this weekend a nominee was chosen to take George Hirschmann’s seat on Harrisonburg City Council.

The special election is for a two-year seat to fill former Councilman Hirschmann’s seat as he resigned earlier this year, citing health reasons.

According to Alleyn Harned, the chair for the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, Chris Jones beat out Paloma Saucedo 189 to 162 at Saturday’s caucus.

“I’m really excited that the voters in Harrisonburg have chosen me and gave me an opportunity to continue to be a servant leader and a representative of the community on the city council,” Jones said.

Jones is currently on Harrisonburg’s City Council, but he did not win the Democratic nomination in June.

”It’s extremely critical that we help to strengthen and find the tools needed for our educators, for our members of public safety, as well as make processes better for our developers and continue to prop up and give the tools necessary for our entrepreneurs,” Jones said.

Jones said he wants to give the proper tools to all entrepreneurs, but especially to those who have been most vulnerable to systematic oppression.

Jones said the two-year term for the special election is just as important as a four-year seat and he plans to meet it with the same enthusiasm.

”It’s extremely important that I meet with my neighbors, business owners, our residents, and our students and find out what it is they need to have the best experience when they’re living, working, and playing in Harrisonburg,” Jones said.

Jones said he plans to take that information and begin formalizing plans because he wants to make sure no one has an excuse to not thrive in Harrisonburg.

