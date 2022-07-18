Advertisement

CSHD announces transition of services as Waynesboro-Augusta Health Dept. relocates

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Effective Wednesday, July 20, Central Shenandoah Health District will temporarily discontinue the clinical services offered by the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department, located at 211 W. 12th Street, as they prepare to move to a new location.

Health department staff will still be available until August 12 at the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department for inquiries regarding vital records or other documents.

During this transition, arrangements for services may be made with the Staunton-Augusta Health Department, located at 1414 N. Augusta St. in Staunton. Information on the new site for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department will be shared with the public as soon as additional logistics are completed. A reopening date is scheduled for spring 2023.

“With our community in mind, we have been in search of a new location that will offer more accessibility and convenience for our clients and patients,” said Central Shenandoah Health District Interim Health Director  Elaine Perry, MD, MS. “We look forward to sharing more information once further details can be finalized.”

While the new space for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department is renovated, certain services previously offered in Waynesboro will continue at the Staunton-Augusta Health Department beginning Thursday, July 21. These services include:

● immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccinations,

● long-term services and support screenings,

● free condom distribution,

● sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment (resuming August 1), and

● vital records.

All clients and patients who may be impacted by this transition were notified earlier this month. 

Those with questions may contact the Staunton-Augusta Health Department at (540) 332-7830 during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

