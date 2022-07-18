FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong storms today

MONDAY: A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for several strong to severe storms in the afternoon and early evening as well as a flooding threat due to heavy rain.

A very humid day as the next cold front gets ready to cross but this will not have refreshing air behind it. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy at times.

Scattered showers and storms arriving around 1pm for West Virginia, and 2pm for the Valley. A few storms will become strong to severe with damaging winds and hail the main threat. Storms will also contain torrential rain and after storms Sunday, this will lead to a localized flooding concern so stay alert for the day. Storms wrapping up by 8/9pm.

Temperatures drop into the 70s where we have storms and it will be muggy. Storms should start to taper off by or before 9pm. Mostly cloudy overnight with some patchy haze. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog/haze early. Mostly sunny and hot thanks to a westerly wind and this should help to drop humidity slightly into the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few clouds for the evening and very warm with temperatures in the 80s. Warm with clear skies and muggy overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Lots of sun with a few passing clouds for the afternoon. Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. A very warm evening with a few passing clouds and temperatures falling into the 80s. Mainly clear overnight and very warm and muggy. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and very warm with temperatures rising into the 80s. Some clouds in the afternoon with a few storms as a cold front approaches. Not everyone sees rain. Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Turning clear for the evening and overnight. Warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Lots of sunshine throughout the day. The passing cold front will drop humidity. Still hot but not humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Clear skies for the evening and overnight and not humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Lots of sun to start the day with a few passing clouds and very warm. Temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Hot and slightly humid for the afternoon with some clouds. An isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight. Very warm and slightly humid with temperatures falling into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and very warm with temperatures rising into the 80s. Plenty of clouds for the afternoon and hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

