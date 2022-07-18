Harrisonburg International Festival returns with new format

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg International Festival planning team announced Monday that after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the annual event will be returning to downtown Harrisonburg on September 24, 2022, with a new format.

Festival goers can begin at Court Square for a casual community gathering from noon – 6 p.m., featuring Global Village displays, food trucks, artisan vendors, and interactive educational booths.

Court Square Theater will present international entertainment throughout the day, and the following downtown businesses will be hosting more international food and cultural “pop-ups” of all kinds:

Magpie Diner

Sage Bird Ciderworks

Restless Moons Brewing

Massanutten Regional Library – Worlds of Play activities

Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market – early activities starting at 8 a.m.

Additional downtown merchant activities will be announced. Click here for the latest lineups. For more information, contact Nancy Munoz, nancy@fairfieldcenter.org, (540) 434-0059, ext. 8.

The Harrisonburg International Festival was founded in 1997 with the mission of showcasing and uniting the region’s many international residents, celebrating the cultural richness they bring to the Shenandoah Valley and providing greater understanding and support for these groups within the overall community.

