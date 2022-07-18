Harrisonburg Tree Service Pros give insight into maintaining trees for future storm damage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People in the Valley are still cleaning up after severe storms hit earlier this month.

With more summer storms to come, there are ways to help cut down on damage.

”Look at the trees sometimes the bark will be a different color, it’d be dark and stuff,” B.G. Powell, owner of Harrisonburg Tree Service pros said. “The top of the tree usually when it has a problem the leaves will be fell off of it at the top, around the bottom you’ll see ... it’ll be black looking and dark.”

With tree service businesses slammed right now, there are some home remedies to keep your tree healthy, according to Powell.

”Run around the trees with some fertilizer, you know get about six feet off of it or more even if it’s a bigger tree, and just try to bottom feed it you know just to keep it healthy,” Powell said.

Powell said that trees across the area are dying.

“It’s a lot of insects in the trees now, more than it used to be,” Powell said. “All the ash trees have died, there’s very few left you know and the people that do have them were treating them but there’s only so much we can do.”

Powell said many many trees have also been struck by lightning in our area, causing them to die.

Only arborists can buy strong chemicals to treat the trees, so if fertilizer isn’t enough the next option would be to call a tree service to help maintain your tree.

Powell said Harrisonburg Tree Service Pros tries to help the tree the best they can and try not to fully cut down trees.

