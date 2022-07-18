Hot week ahead

MONDAY: The severe threat is over. Any remaining shower or storm through about sunset will be non severe and more isolated to spotty, not widespread. Still locally heavy rain in a storm but non severe.

A range of temperatures this evening depending on where we had rain. Partly cloudy and still warm and muddy. Any remaining shower or storm would diminish around sunset. Partly cloudy overnight with some patchy haze. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog/haze early. Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s and humid. A few isolated or spotty storms mainly south of Rt. 33. Elsewhere staying dry. A few clouds for the evening and very warm with temperatures in the 80s. Warm with clear skies and muggy overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Lots of sun with a few passing clouds for the afternoon. Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Mid 90s for Petersburg and Moorefield in West Virginia. A very warm evening, staying clear and toasty with temperatures in the 80s. Increasing clouds as a cold front approaches. Then a few spotty showers and an isolated storm around and after midnight but rain will not be widespread. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and very warm with temperatures rising into the 80s. Mainly sunny in the afternoon and breezy. Not everyone sees rain. Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Turning clear for the evening and overnight. Warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Lots of sunshine throughout the day. The passing cold front will drop humidity. Still hot but not humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Clear skies for the evening and overnight and not humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Lots of sun to start the day with a few passing clouds and very warm. Temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Hot and slightly humid for the afternoon with some clouds. An isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight. Very warm and slightly humid with temperatures falling into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and very warm with temperatures rising into the 80s. Plenty of clouds for the afternoon and hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

