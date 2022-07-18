Advertisement

JMU alum discovers acro yoga after time in the military

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A James Madison University alumnus found his balance after serving in the military.

Steven Cummings was in Army ROTC at JMU. After graduation, he was commissioned as an officer and spent four years serving the country. He spent a year in Afghanistan, where he worked collaboratively with Afghan elders and government officials.

When he returned to the United States, Cummings discovered yoga through the military recreation program and was drawn to the sense of community and human connection.

“When I came back from Afghanistan, I had this numbness,” said Cummings. “Getting into yoga brought me out of that headspace and back into my body.”

Shortly after, Cummings went on a solo backpacking trip and found acro yoga, a physical practice that combines yoga and acrobatics. He was captivated by the creativity and freedom of each practice.

“You give cues to help people find success while keeping it light and playful,” he said. “It’s the most consistent form of happiness I’ve found.”

An avid traveler, Cummings has practiced acro yoga in over 30 countries and six continents. Now, he works to share the practice with others through teaching.

This summer, Cummings held a teacher training session in Harrisonburg and hopes to offer online classes in the future. More information about potential instruction can be found by emailing airborneacro@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At about 2:13 p.m., Virginia State Police confirmed that one person was killed in the crash...
One person killed in crash on I-81 in Augusta County
The proposed Bluestone Town Center would include around 800 units of mixed-income housing and...
Neighbors continue to speak out against proposed Harrisonburg development
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Saturday, the company and the community celebrated the 50th anniversary of Holtzman Corp in...
Holtzman Corp. celebrates 50 years in business
Pringle said it feels nice to finally move in and said he wants to thank everybody who...
J.P. Pringle moves into Harrisonburg home community built for him

Latest News

JMU alum discovers acro yoga after time in the military
JMU alum discovers acro yoga after time in the military
Chris Jones wins democratic nomination for Hirschmann’s seat
Chris Jones wins democratic nomination for Hirschmann’s seat
Harrisonburg Tree Service Pros give insight into maintaining trees for future storm damage
Harrisonburg Tree Service Pros give insight into maintaining trees for future storm damage
Evening Forecast 7-18-22
Evening Forecast 7-18-22
According to Alleyn Harned, the chair for the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, Chris Jones...
Chris Jones wins democratic nomination for Hirschmann’s seat