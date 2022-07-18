Advertisement

Valley expert explains ‘known toxin’ in Skittles

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A lawsuit filed in California alleges that candy maker Mars uses a “known toxin” to make Skittles.

According to the consumer who filed the case, Skittles have titanium dioxide, a chemical that is “unfit for human consumption.”

In a statement, a Mars spokesperson said the company’s “use of titanium dioxide complies with FDA regulations.”

Melissa Wright directs the Food Science Technical Assistance Network at Virginia Tech, where she conducts research and helps provide context for FDA regulations.

According to Wright, the use of titanium dioxide in Skittles is currently in compliance with FDA standards. However, she urges consumers to learn about their food and ask questions if they need additional clarification.

“Read the labels on your food,” said Wright. “Be knowledgeable about your products and learn how to understand the labels.”

Wright said titanium dioxide is often used for color in food and household items. Although this chemical is banned in Europe, the FDA currently allows the substance in limited amounts.

