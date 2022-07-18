Advertisement

The moon passes by several planets this week up in the sky

The Full Buck Moon on July 14th before dawn
The Full Buck Moon on July 14th before dawn(Tony Alverson)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Continuing through July, this week you’ll have several opportunities to see the moon with another planet.

Losing Daylight

We will be losing 11 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, July 25th, we’ll have 14 hours and 20 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 40 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 6:06 am to 6:11 am while sunset moves from 8:37 pm to 8:31 pm.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Saturday, July 23rd, 11:33 pm2 min21°above NNWabove N
Sunday, July 24th, 10:45 pm3 min17°above NNWabove NE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonWednesday, July 20th, 10:18 am
New MoonThursday, July 28th, 1:54 pm
First Quarter MoonFriday, August 5th, 7:06 am
Full MoonThursday, August 11th, 9:35 pm

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be on Thursday, August 11th at 9:35 pm and is known as the Sturgeon Moon. In August, a kind of fish known as sturgeon is frequently caught especially up in the Great Lakes. Other names for this full moon include the Flying Up Moon. August is when many young birds learn how to fly. This moon is also called the Corn Moon, Harvest Moon, and Ricing Moon as crops get harvested this time of year. Some people call the full moon in August the Black Cherries Moon or Mountain Shadows Moon. This full moon will be the last supermoon of 2022.

Other Interesting Events

On Tuesday, July 19th, the Moon will be shining not far away from Jupiter between midnight and dawn. This will start in the eastern sky. Both the Moon and Jupiter will be able to view together with a pair of binoculars. Jupiter will be located several finger widths above the Moon. The Moon and Jupiter will have moved to the southern sky just before sunrise.

Early Tuesday morning, Jupiter and the Moon will be close to each other
Early Tuesday morning, Jupiter and the Moon will be close to each other(WHSV)

On Thursday, July 21st, the Moon will make a stop near Mars. This will be occurring before dawn very early Thursday morning. The Moon will be located several finger widths to the upper right of Mars. The pair will be able to be viewed together in binoculars. This pair will start out in the eastern sky and move to the southeastern sky by around 5am.

The Moon and Mars will be very close to each other early Thursday morning.
The Moon and Mars will be very close to each other early Thursday morning.(WHSV)

On Friday, July 22nd, the Moon will make a stop near Uranus. You’ll have about two hours to find Uranus just above the Moon in the eastern sky. The planet Uranus can be viewed with a pair of binoculars or a telescope. This will be occurring very early Friday morning, starting around 1:30 am.

The Moon will be very close to Uranus very early Friday morning
The Moon will be very close to Uranus very early Friday morning(WHSV)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The proposed Bluestone Town Center would include around 800 units of mixed-income housing and...
Neighbors continue to speak out against proposed Harrisonburg development
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Saturday, the company and the community celebrated the 50th anniversary of Holtzman Corp in...
Holtzman Corp. celebrates 50 years in business
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA researching potential treatments to help men live longer
Tell Me Something Good July 18th
Tell Me Something Good July 18th
Morning Weather Forecast July 18
Morning Weather Forecast July 18
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 18, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 18, 2022