The moon passes by several planets this week up in the sky

Continuing through July, this week you'll have several opportunities to see the moon with another planet.

Losing Daylight

We will be losing 11 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, July 25th, we’ll have 14 hours and 20 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 40 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 6:06 am to 6:11 am while sunset moves from 8:37 pm to 8:31 pm.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Saturday, July 23rd, 11:33 pm 2 min 21° above NNW above N Sunday, July 24th, 10:45 pm 3 min 17° above NNW above NE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Third Quarter Moon Wednesday, July 20th, 10:18 am New Moon Thursday, July 28th, 1:54 pm First Quarter Moon Friday, August 5th, 7:06 am Full Moon Thursday, August 11th, 9:35 pm

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be on Thursday, August 11th at 9:35 pm and is known as the Sturgeon Moon. In August, a kind of fish known as sturgeon is frequently caught especially up in the Great Lakes. Other names for this full moon include the Flying Up Moon. August is when many young birds learn how to fly. This moon is also called the Corn Moon, Harvest Moon, and Ricing Moon as crops get harvested this time of year. Some people call the full moon in August the Black Cherries Moon or Mountain Shadows Moon. This full moon will be the last supermoon of 2022.

Other Interesting Events

On Tuesday, July 19th, the Moon will be shining not far away from Jupiter between midnight and dawn. This will start in the eastern sky. Both the Moon and Jupiter will be able to view together with a pair of binoculars. Jupiter will be located several finger widths above the Moon. The Moon and Jupiter will have moved to the southern sky just before sunrise.

Early Tuesday morning, Jupiter and the Moon will be close to each other (WHSV)

On Thursday, July 21st, the Moon will make a stop near Mars. This will be occurring before dawn very early Thursday morning. The Moon will be located several finger widths to the upper right of Mars. The pair will be able to be viewed together in binoculars. This pair will start out in the eastern sky and move to the southeastern sky by around 5am.

The Moon and Mars will be very close to each other early Thursday morning. (WHSV)

On Friday, July 22nd, the Moon will make a stop near Uranus. You’ll have about two hours to find Uranus just above the Moon in the eastern sky. The planet Uranus can be viewed with a pair of binoculars or a telescope. This will be occurring very early Friday morning, starting around 1:30 am.

The Moon will be very close to Uranus very early Friday morning (WHSV)

