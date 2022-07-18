One person killed in crash on I-81 in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At about 2:13 p.m., Virginia State Police confirmed that one person was killed in the crash that happened on I-81 Monday afternoon.

According to VSP, at least one other person was injured in the single-vehicle crash.

VDOT is helping with traffic control and working on possible detours. The north left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed, and traffic is backed up about 6 miles.

On I-64 westbound, traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles.

The crash is still under investigation. Check back here for updates.

On I-81 at mile marker 222 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

All north lanes are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 1.0 mile.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.