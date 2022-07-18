Advertisement

UVA researching potential treatments to help men live longer

(FILE)
(FILE)(Hawaii News Now)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The average woman lives longer than the average man.

Scientists believe the loss of the Y chromosome could by the reason behind this.

Research with the University of Virginia are looking into potential treatments and experimenting with mice.

“Turns out that the Y chromosome is also important for other functions in the body, and men, as they age, will lose this chromosome and that has consequences on their health,” Professor Kenneth Walsh said.

Smoking can enhance the loss of the Y chromosome, and researchers have seen that it also has a link to Alzheimer’s disease.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The proposed Bluestone Town Center would include around 800 units of mixed-income housing and...
Neighbors continue to speak out against proposed Harrisonburg development
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Saturday, the company and the community celebrated the 50th anniversary of Holtzman Corp in...
Holtzman Corp. celebrates 50 years in business
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station

Latest News

The Full Buck Moon on July 14th before dawn
The moon passes by several planets this week up in the sky
Tell Me Something Good July 18th
Tell Me Something Good July 18th
Morning Weather Forecast July 18
Morning Weather Forecast July 18
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 18, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 18, 2022