After judge’s order, W.Va.’s abortion clinic resuming care

West Virginia's only abortion clinic has resumed scheduling patients for abortions following a...
West Virginia’s only abortion clinic has resumed scheduling patients for abortions following a ruling from a Charleston judge blocking enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban.(New Voices / Flickr)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic has resumed scheduling patients for abortions following a ruling from a Charleston judge blocking enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban.

Communications Director Kaylen Barker says the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia is scheduling abortion patients for next week.

Executive director Katie Quiñonez called the decision “a sigh of relief” and said her staff is determined to resume abortions for as long as possible.

West Virginia has a law on the books dating back to the 1800s making performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison.

Clinic lawyers argued successfully that the old law has been superseded by modern laws regulating abortion.

