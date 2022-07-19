Drug Court program coming to Shenandoah County

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A drug court program could soon be established in Shenandoah County. The Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition (NSVSAC) is working with Valley Health and the county to set up the program.

The goal is to provide a treatment-based alternative to incarceration for nonviolent drug offenders.

“It is supposed to be for people who are at high risk, high need. They’re facing nonviolent charges so no felony assault and battery charges or anything like that would be allowed in. These people are multi-offender drug users that have had some kind of charge pressed against them,” said Kat Wilcox, Executive Director of NSVSAC.

The coalition operates similar programs in Clarke and Fredrick counties, as well as the City of Winchester, and is now looking to expand to Shenandoah and Warren counties.

“There’s definitely a need we see in the community. We’ve seen a drastic change here in Fredrick County, Winchester City, and Clarke County where our success rates are following right alongside the other drug courts in the area so we’re excited to model this opportunity for Warren and Shenandoah County as well,” said Wilcox.

The program has five phases and can last between a year to a year and a half. It includes a variety of treatments as well as therapy through the Northwestern Community Services Board and routine appearances in front of a judge.

“It’s really individualized to the person and their plan and goals of what they like to achieve in time. With that partnership, the judge makes sure they follow through with their probation requirements. They do random drug screenings just to make sure that people are staying clean,” said Wilcox.

There are 47 drug treatment court programs across Virginia. NSVSAC said that the program is effective and reduces the overall cost to the justice system. According to the coalition in 2020, 621 people exited a Drug Treatment Court program in Virginia which saved the state approximately $11,944,314.

The coalition said there is a significant need for the program. In Shenandoah County, there were 361 reported drug or narcotic violations in 2018 and 391 in 2019.

The NSVSAC’s treatment courts have a 41.9% graduation rate which is on par with the state average. It also has just a 20% 2-year incarceration rate for those who complete the program.

Wilcox said she has seen significant changes in people who have completed the program and hopes to continue to spread the mission.

“Our goal is to combat this awful disease with people so that they can have a chance at life. The biggest thing is giving them that second chance there’s been some really cool stories that have come out of drug court with parents being reunited with their kids, and people landing dream jobs and getting wonderful education opportunities,” she said.

The NSVSAC is still working with Valley Health and Shenandoah County to work out the details of funding the program but hopes to have it up and running within a year.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.