Nick Swayne leaves impact on Harrisonburg schools

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg will soon be saying goodbye to a community leader.

Nick Swayne, who serves on the Harrisonburg City School Board and is the founder of JMU X-Labs, has been named the new president of North Idaho College.

”I’ve been on I don’t know just a lot of different community leadership boards and programs and they’ve just welcomed me,” Swayne said. “I’ve actually lived here longer than I’ve lived anywhere in my life.”

Swayne was in the Army so moving around is normal to him, but as he prepares for his next move he said he will miss seeing the continued growth of Harrisonburg City Public Schools.

”Starting a dance program where they were actual performers was really important so I’m very proud of the fact we’ve got that going,” Swayne said.

On top of a dance program, Swayne said he is proud of continuing and growing the relationship between JMU and Harrisonburg City Public Schools, along with creating X-Labs at JMU as there aren’t many other colleges that offer programs like it.

Although Swayne said his seat will most likely be appointed by the board, three other school board seats will be on the ballot come November.

Obie Hill, Andrew Kohen, and Kristen Loflin’s terms all end in 2022.

According to Superintendent Michael Richards and Swayne, some of the big items on this year’s school board agenda include:

Putting the final touches on Rocktown High School, including hiring a principal and finalizing course and non-academic programs

Keeping students and staff safe as the pandemic continues, though diminished

Continuing to address academic and social-emotional challenges brought on by the pandemic

Implementing year two of the five-year Strategic Plan.

The election for Harrisonburg School Board will be on the November 8 ballot.

Swayne said he hopes to come back and see the opening of Rocktown High School.

