Advertisement

Police: Teen charged with smothering sister, 3, to quiet her

A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her sister quiet. (WESH, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS POLICE DEPT., CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - A teen in Florida is facing a manslaughter charge after police say she killed her 3-year-old sister by putting a pillow over her head after their mother told the girl to quiet the toddler.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested Friday in an Orlando suburb.

A police report says the 3-year-old girl was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her younger sister quiet in a hotel suite’s living room while she was on the phone for work in the bedroom.

Police say the teenager put a pillow over her sister’s head to quiet her and when the woman returned to the room, the toddler was unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At about 2:13 p.m., Virginia State Police confirmed that one person was killed in the crash...
One person killed in crash on I-81 in Augusta County
The proposed Bluestone Town Center would include around 800 units of mixed-income housing and...
Neighbors continue to speak out against proposed Harrisonburg development
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Saturday, the company and the community celebrated the 50th anniversary of Holtzman Corp in...
Holtzman Corp. celebrates 50 years in business
Pringle said it feels nice to finally move in and said he wants to thank everybody who...
J.P. Pringle moves into Harrisonburg home community built for him

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 7-18-22
Overnight Forecast 7-18-22
A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to...
Florida teen in custody after death of 3-year-old sister
Elkton appoints interim town manager, council member
Elkton appoints interim town manager, council member
Elkton Town Council meeting on July 18.
Elkton appoints interim town manager, council member