State of JMU: Baseball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison baseball program.

JMU experienced a season full of highs and lows in 2022. The Dukes posted a winning record (27-26 overall) and recorded 12 conference wins (the most since 2016). However, JMU lost six of seven to end the season and eventual first-round MLB Draft pick Chase DeLauter suffered a season-ending injury during a road game at College of Charleston on April 9. DeLauter would become the highest drafted JMU player ever when the Cleveland Guardians selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Following the 2022 campaign, head coach Marlin Ikenberry signed a two-year contract extension. He will guide the Dukes into the Sun Belt Conference, one of the best college baseball leagues in the country. Ikenberry is entering his eighth year as James Madison head coach and he boasts a 153-159 overall record.

“It’s a steep hill to climb,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne. “But we had, I think, a very good year this year. Had Chase not been injured going down the stretch, I think there could’ve been some really great opportunities...but we had a good year. And I saw a marked change in how we played as a team. That same type of improvement is going to be needed as we enter the Sun Belt.”

Five teams that will compete in the Sun Belt in 2023 advanced to NCAA Regional play in 2022. The Dukes’ last NCAA Tournament berth came in 2011.

