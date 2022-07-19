Staunton City Schools revisits code of conduct on phones, vapes and alternative school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Schools has introduced changes to its student handbook and code of conduct, looking at things like poor school standing, alternative school, cell phone use and vaping.

When students return to the classroom in August, poor school standing will be reinstated.

“Poor school standing means that if you’re not taking care of business in school, you’re not behaving yourself, you’re not getting it done academically, then you don’t get to come to privileges like coming to football games, going to dances, and those kinds of things because you’re not holding up your end of the deal,” Staunton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith said.

In order to lose those privileges, Smith said a student would likely be guilty of repeated offenses, like skipping class.

“We’ve always had kids skipping class, but not like we’ve seen the past year,” Smith said.

There are changes outside the school, too. Students sent to alternative school won’t be headed to Dixon Preschool Center anymore. Smith said they’ll likely attend evening or Saturday school.

“We filled up with preschool classes over there, and we have staffing challenges, and the people who were on our Dixon staff working with students who were in the alternative suspension program... we need to put them back in schools,” Smith said.

They’ve also refreshed their code of conduct when it comes to cell phones and vapes.

“A teacher’s time is precious, and it can’t be interrupted by a student who needs to look at their cell phone,” Smith said.

Students will be asked to put their phones away during class, but they can have them between classes and at lunch.

“The cell phones are almost like... the kids can’t live without them. The same’s true for a lot of adults too. It becomes very disruptive. It’s annoying for teachers to continue to have to police that,” he said.

Student caught with their phones regularly may face out-of-school suspension and 20 days in poor school standing. Smith said other devices are also becoming a disruption, particularly vapes.

“Just like the cell phones have become addictive to children and young people and adults, so is vaping,” he said.

Similar to chronic cell phone usage, students with multiple offenses can face out-of-school suspension and poor school standing.

“It’s an unsafe behavior, and job number one before we do anything else is to keep all the kids safe. We’ve got to address it, so we’re coming down hard on it,” he said.

Students will also be asked to attend an education program on vaping, and parents of students with more than one offense will be required to attend the program as well.

For more on Staunton City Schools, visit their website.

