Town of Dayton receives grant to revitalize downtown area

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Changes are coming to downtown Dayton.

The town recently received the initial portion of a block grant from the Virginia Department of Community Housing and Development to fund improvement projects in the downtown area.

“One of the things that really brought about this grant was following the completion of the community input survey, one of the things that residents and respondents really wanted to see were improvements to the downtown area,” Economic Development Coordinator Meggie Roche said.

Dayton is working with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission which Roche said is administering the grant, to begin studies to prioritize the most needed projects.

“We’re gonna be looking at things like parking analysis studies, walkability, façade improvements, landscaping all of that to make the downtown a more inviting area,” Roche said.

Roche said the initial portion of the grant is to evaluate which projects are most needed and worth pursuing.

”Ultimately we’re hoping to transform the downtown area into a year-round destination,” Roche said. “I think right now the town has its few kind of key events that draw people into town but were looking to go beyond that and bring people back here year round.”

Roche said the town hopes this grant improves tourism but also life for residents.

”Hopefully bring more people, more customers, more people shopping in our stores downtown, visiting our restaurants... really just taking in all that Dayton has to offer,” Roche said.

