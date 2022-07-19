Waynesboro Public Schools hosting second annual Back to School Bash

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Public Schools (WPS) will be hosting its 2nd annual Back to School Bash event on July 24 and July 31 at Kate Collins Middle School, 1625 Ivy Street in Waynesboro.

The vision of the event is to remove barriers for students and families that make the start of a new school year stressful.

Last year, Waynesboro Public Schools was able to assist over 1,000 families and provide over 250 children with haircuts and hairstyles.

Furthermore, the school division was able to help give over 200 sports physicals, school entry vaccines, and COVID-19 vaccinations.

At this year’s event, WPS will again have opportunities for students to receive haircuts from local stylists and there will be healthcare providers available to give school physicals and immunizations. Families will also be able to access forms to request assistance for school supplies and receive assistance with school registration.

New this year, parent/caregiver classes are going to take place to help people understand the particulars of having a student in school; such as how to monitor grades, set up accounts, and understand the school calendar.

Lastly, healthy fruits and vegetables will be available, along with numerous community resources and fun and games for students of all ages.

“I am proud to be part of a community that cares so deeply for our students and their success in school. By supporting students and families our community demonstrates the importance of education and the great promise that lies in our amazing students,” said Dr. Ryan Barber, WPS Assistant Superintendent.

In order to provide the best experience for families, pre-register at:

Back To School Bash July 24 Registration Link - English

Back To School Bash Registration Link - Spanish

Registration for the July 31st event will be released the week of the event.

