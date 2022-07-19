Waynesboro pursues funding for roundabout at Rosser, Broad and Main

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - As many cities in the Valley grow, staff look for ways to expand roads safely and seamlessly.

Waynesboro City Officials are looking into a roundabout at the intersection of Broad Street and Rosser Avenue. At the city council meeting on June 27, Luke Juday presented information about the intersection to discuss funding for solutions.

The intersection has the highest “PSI,” or potential for safety improvement, for the city that is not part of a project to make changes. That rating is done by VDOT, and it shows not only the need for change but the possibility of improvement.

VDOT recommended a roundabout in 2020, and the city is pursuing funding for that.

Juday said at the meeting roundabouts are more affordable and safer than traffic lights.

“Roundabouts are often a big change for drivers. We hope that change will be gradual. We’re looking at potentially having a roundabout be constructed potentially next year,” Juday said.

The intersection is also where three main corridors come together, and a roundabout would offer aesthetic improvements. Juday described it as an opportunity to create “an urban design feature.”

Council is moving forward to pursue funding, but the roundabout won’t make an appearance for a few years.

